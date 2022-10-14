Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Raising age of criminal responsibility won't make community safer

By Northern Territory Police Association Senior Vice President Lisa Bayliss
Updated October 17 2022 - 1:25am, first published October 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Northern Territory Police Association (NTPA) staunchly opposes the Labor Government's proposed legislation to raise the Age of Criminal Responsibility NTPA Senior Vice President, Lisa Bayliss writes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.