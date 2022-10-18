OPINION: Aboriginal-on-Aboriginal violence is not newsworthy

This is what happens when you ignore the real problems in Indigenous communities , writes Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
My grandmother, an elder living at Yuendumu, one of the last of her generation who attended my swearing in to the Senate and performed the Mala Jukurrpa ceremony to pass onto me her authority to speak in Federal Parliament, was attacked by a younger woman.
She was beaten, her head was split open, and was taken to hospital covered in her own blood.
This is the "respect" paid to some elders.
My cousin's four-year-old son has also been threatened with violence in Yuendumu. On countless occasions, people have threatened to stab a four-year-old.
The self appointed elders of Yuendumu who call for no more guns in community don't call for an end to this violence. Community lead violence is ignored and at times even encouraged.
Imagine if this happened to your grandmother, or to an elderly person in your community.
Imagine if this happened in our PM's electorate, in the leafy suburbs of Marrickville or Ashfield; it would be national news.
Imagine if this was a white offender who violated an Indigenous elder like this, and ask yourself if everyone would be so quiet then.
But because it's in remote Australia, because it's out of the inner cities, because it's Aboriginal on Aboriginal violence, it's not newsworthy. The mainstream media remain complicit in ignoring this violence while pandering to the offended.
It doesn't fit the narrative of the mainstream media or left-wing politicians so they ignore it.
The violence has to stop and Australians across the country must demand better for grandmothers like mine who are out of sight and out of mind.
It's not good enough that vulnerable Australian women, children and men suffer because their suffering makes a handful of people feel offended when it's brought to their attention.
It's not good enough to ignore the maimed and battered because privileged "First Nations" people feel uncomfortable about the reality of black on black violence.
Grandstanding over hurt feelings just ensures the violence continues.
I want the violence to stop and I want communities to be safe. And the responsibility to ensure this happens falls on all Australians.
You want truth telling - then start telling the truth.
Listen to her voice.
