Blues and Roots live at Godinymayin

Fresh from a European tour, a much celebrated musician is returning to Katherine, equipped with a guitar and his signature, gut-wrenching vocals.
Well known to audiences at some of Australia's finest festivals, Byron Bay BluesFest, Sydney Blues and Roots Festival, and Blues on Broadbeach, Mike Elrington will take the stage at Godinymayin from 7pm on Saturday October 22.
The singer has supported some of Australia's most iconic acts including Russell Morris, Diesel, Jeff Lang and Black Sorrows, and took out the prestigious Singer/Songwriter Of The Year gong at The Australian Independent Music Awards in Sydney in 2016.
The following year, Mr Elrington opened for American rock icons The Doobie Brothers in front of a sold-out room at The Tivoli Theatre in Brisbane, where the band asked him up to sing with them on their encore hit "Listen To The Music."
The doors and bar open at 6pm at Godinymayin, with the concert kicking off at 7pm.
