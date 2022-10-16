Katherine Times

NT teachers-to-be to gain classroom experience in Timor

October 16 2022 - 9:00pm
A new agreement has been recently signed by Charles Darwin University (CDU) and the Dili International School (DIS) in Timor-Leste, to strengthen educational ties with East Timor to benefit CDU students.

Local News

