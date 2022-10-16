NT teachers-to-be to gain classroom experience in Timor

A new agreement between Charles Darwin University (CDU) and the Dili International School (DIS) in Timor Leste is set to allow new teachers in the Territory to gain practical experience in classrooms in East Timor.
A new Memorandum of Understanding establishes a formal partnership between the two education providers, enhancing the educational opportunities for Bachelor of Education students who wish to obtain a teaching placement in East Timor as a part of their degrees.
CDU Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman said the agreement would enhance international relations and friendship, as well as develop academic and cultural exchanges in learning and teaching.
"Charles Darwin University is proud to invigorate our partnership with Dili International School and offer our students an engaging cultural and learning experience in Timor-Leste," Professor Bowman said.
"We already have strong links to Timor-Leste and continue to build them with effective collaboration, respect and partnerships that support the learning and development of our students."
"This agreement supports opportunities to grow our reach and impact across the NT, Australia and beyond, specifically to partner in education and research opportunities with like-minded institutions in the Asia-Pacific region."
The international collaboration between CDU and Dili International School (DIS) includes joint courses, scholarly exchanges, scholarships, short-term study tours and study abroad programs, among other opportunities to generate mutually beneficial education outcomes.
Dili International Secondary School Principal Tim Blackman said the partnership with CDU would open a new chapter in the continued approach to providing well-rounded and world-class education for their students.
"Our scholarship programme will see more Timorese people gain an Australian qualification and return to contribute to the well-being and development of their country," Mr Blackman said.
"We are confident that with our shared values and commitment to high-quality education and progress in Timor-Leste, the possibilities are endless for what CDU and DIS can achieve together."
The pre-service teacher placement will allow CDU students to complete their required practical experience, while also raising the profile of the university amongst the students in Timor Leste.
"We hope that by immersing themselves in all that our school has to offer, early career teachers will be motivated to work in rich culturally-diverse schools in Australia and beyond, or even return to our school," he said.
