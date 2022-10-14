VIDEO: Dingo Cup returns to region

After a two-year hiatus, the Dingo Cricket Cup is once again making its way back to Timber Creek.
Hosted by NT Cricket on October 16 and 16, the event is part of the organisation's Remote Red Dust Program, delivering cricket skills and activities in remote communities across the Territory.
The Dingo Cup, a cricket carnival designed to bring the beloved sport to the most remote parts of Australia, was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NT Cricket staff work in partnership with Regional Councils such as Victoria Daly Regional Council and community leaders to build capacity throughout the wider community, to ensure that cricket is an ongoing sport option in the region.
Played in a Super 6s format, men, women, boys, and girls' teams will play throughout the event.
All cricket equipment for the carnival is provided by NT Cricket.
Victoria Daly Regional Council Mayor, Bian Pedwell said working with organisations like NT Cricket to bring sporting events to the region was an "excellent opportunity" to bring the community together in a positive and healthy way.
"The remoteness of our region is one of the reasons we all love living in Victoria Daly, but it does also mean that we miss out on sporting opportunities and competitions," he said.
"I would like to extend my thanks to NT Cricket for investing in a program that is so valuable to people across the remote parts of the NT."
