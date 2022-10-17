Katherine Times
Former Katherinite to lead women's cricket's new era

By Scott Bailey and Annie Hesse
October 17 2022 - 5:00am
After a short interim period, Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia's women's cricket coach. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)

Former Katherinite Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia's women's cricket team head coach, charged with leading the next generation after being handed a four-year deal.

