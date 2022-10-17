Council has a plan

Katherine Town Council officially released its five-year strategic plan Katherine 2027 last week.
"We have a document that our Council can be proud of," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said of the 32-page plan, which outlines Council's long-term direction.
The plan is a result of community consultation carried out by Deloitte consultants earlier in the year.
"Having a document like this is wonderful because it shows people all the work we do. It's more than chasing dogs and processing payments," Katherine CEO Ingrid Stonhill said.
The plan notes intended developments in the town and region, such as the growth of the RAAF base at Tindal and tourism expansion outlined in the Big Rivers Destination Management Plan.
It also details relevant Northern Territory Government plans from their NT Infrastructure Plan and Pipeline 2022 document including a Katherine Logistics and Agribusiness Hub, and a heavy vehicle alternate route in Katherine.
"In aligning our goals and working in partnership with the Northern Territory Government, we hope to achieve more, for our residents, businesses and visitors alike," Ms Stonhill said.
Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson who was Chair of the Strategic Plan Project Control Group said the plan defined the collective voice with a clear long-term vision for Council and the community.
"The growth and opportunities coming for Katherine and the Big Rivers Region are astronomical and we as a community need to be brave enough to take the lead in some of these changes," she said.
The plan outlines seven strategic priorities and each have a number of items to achieve to be successful.
One strategic priority is environmental sustainability and its measures of success include having a tip shop operating at the Katherine Waste Management Facility and upgraded irrigation of council's parks.
