US Marines leave Top End

The eleventh annual rotation of Unites States Marines through the Northern Territory has come to an end.
As part of this the rotation, 2022 Marine Rotational Force - Darwin (MRF-D), about 2,200 US military personnel trained with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) on humanitarian aid and crises response exercises.
Commander Headquarters Northern Command, Colonel Marcus Constable, said MRF-D remains a key part of the Australia - US alliance.
"The Alliance is our most important defence relationship and is central to Australia's strategic and security arrangements," he said.
"MRF-D focuses on increasing regional cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific and deepening interoperability between the ADF and the USMC.
"This year we conducted a range of training activities, including humanitarian assistance, security operations and live-fire, which better position our forces to respond to crises in the region."
MRF-D Commanding Officer and regimental commander for the historic 5th Marine Regiment, Colonel Chris Steele, said the US and Australia were committed to ensuring a secure, stable, and inclusive Indo-Pacific alongside their partners in the region.
"This year our marines and sailors participated in over a dozen multinational exercises and events, enhancing our partnerships with over 20 different nations, including great teammates like Australia, Indonesia, and Japan," Colonel Steele said.
"Serving as the first regimental headquarters to lead MRF-D, we were able to further integrate two highly capable and interoperable forces, to demonstrate the strength and endurance of our alliance and posture the team to contribute to regional security."
The next rotation of US Marines is expected to return to the Top End in March next year as part of one of the United States Force's Posture Initiatives, alongside a program of enhanced Air, Land, Maritime, Theatre Logistics, Space and Cyber co-operation, coordinated between the US and Australia.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
