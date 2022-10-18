Katherine Times
Australian scientists begin work on lumpy skin vaccine to suit the north

October 18 2022 - 5:00am
The Queensland government has partnered with MLA, the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and US based biotechnology company Tiba Biotech to create a world-first synthetic vaccine for LSD. File picture

Australian scientists have joined the fight against lumpy skin disease (LSD) and announced more than $1.15 million to develop locally produced vaccines and tests.

