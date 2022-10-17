Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Royal Commission to focus on service life, 'unacceptable behaviour' at RAAF Base Tindal, HMAS Coonawarra

Updated October 18 2022 - 1:38am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Service life in the Northern Territory will be a key focus of the Royal Commission as it starts its seventh hearing block in the NT

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.