8Ball wet season round 3

By Twig
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 8:30pm
Askalz look away as Cory takes aim.

This week's matches saw Shooters played host to Pocket Rockets at the Golfy, the home side prevailing with an 11 - 3 victory.

