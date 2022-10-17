8Ball wet season round 3

This week's matches saw Shooters played host to Pocket Rockets at the Golfy, the home side prevailing with an 11 - 3 victory.
Annette continued her 100 per cent strike rate, winning her 3 singles and teaming up to take out a doubles frame.
With the rest of the team with 2 wins apiece in the singles. Young Lebron led the way for Pocket Rockets winning two singles frames and Dwayne chipped in to win another.
With two matches being played at the Katherine Club, the first had Askalz up against Screwballs who took out the first two frames before Askalz picked up the next four.
Wayde being the stand out for Askalz, winning three from three singles and his doubles, Ruel and Orlando with two wins, one of Ruel's a Master Shot and Arniel just the one.
While for Screwballs, Troy collected two singles frames, Cory and Mark one each in their 9 - 5 loss.
Game two consisted of the Cues Brothers up against Bad Company.
Once again, the Cues Brothers started slowly, down 4-1, but then taking the next five frames, to be six all going into the doubles.
Both teams with a doubles frame each ending the match in a seven-all draw. Matt with two wins, including a Master Break.
Ty, Kevin and Dean one win apiece for the Cues Brothers, while for Bad Company, Abraham and Luke picked up two frames each, with Michael and Nathan just the one frame.
