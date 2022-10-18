Free mental health training on offer in Katherine

The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, together with the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia, will be offering a free mental health workshop in Katherine.
Held on October 27 and 28 at the Katherine Research Station, the workshop aims to shine a light on mental health challenges and empowers participants to have a conversation about suicide in a bid to reduce stigma and promote help-seeking.
The Pastoral Mental Health First Aid workshop is targeted at pastoralists across the Katherine region to improve mental wellbeing for those living in remote locations.
Delivered by Dr Greg Bull, an Alice Springs based registered psychologist who comes from three generations of farmers, the course aims to increase the understanding and response to people's mental health needs on remote NT cattle stations.
With one in five Australian adults experiencing mental health issues each year, the Northern Territory Government has announced it will be investing $50 million to build and expand existing infrastructure for mental health in the NT.
The funding includes a wide range of services, including a new 18 bed inpatient unit and Stabilisation and Referral Area in the Top End.
An additional investment of $9.3 million will also see the establishment of universal aftercare services, meaning all Territorians who are discharged from hospital following a severe mental health episode will receive follow up care.
The NTG has also appointed a Territory-based Chief Psychiatrist, Dr David Mitchel, who will provide clinical and professional leadership in mental health quality and safety, and ensure lived experience views are incorporated in service planning.
Dr Mitchell's most recent role was a consultant psychiatrist at NT Health for the Top End region.
He will now work on the development of a Northern Territory mental health workforce strategy and engagement with suicide prevention initiatives.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said Territorians deserved access to the best possible mental health services.
"The mental health needs in the Territory are incredibly complex and vastly different to those in other jurisdictions - and we have continued to work in partnership with the Commonwealth to ensure these needs are supported," she said.
"We have invested significantly in mental health support across the Territory, and with the appointment of the Territory's new Chief Psychiatrist we will continue to do so to improve services for Territorians."
Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Lauren Moss, said the government was determined to reduce suicide rates in the NT.
"Involving people with lived experience is an important component of planning and implementation," Ms Moss said.
"The Territory's population is over-represented in suicide statistics, more so our Aboriginal population. We need to ensure Territorians have access to appropriate mental health and suicide prevention services across the Territory."
To attend the free NTCA and RFDS Mental Health workshop on October 27 and 28, from 8:30am to 4:00pm at the Katherine Research Station, contact Annabelle Keith on 0475 375 750 or office.darwin@ntca.org.au.
