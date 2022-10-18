Town fears 'Katherine will become like Alice Springs' as break-in postpones biggest event of the year

Friday night was meant to see hundreds of art lovers gather at Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture for the opening of the annual Katherine Prize art exhibition, but vandals have put a stop to these plans.
Police are now calling for information in relation to an unlawful entry at the Arts Centre in the early hours of Tuesday, October 19.
They allege that shortly after midnight, a group of youths unlawfully entered the business along the Stuart Highway, near the intersection of Bicentennial Road.
Police said while inside the group has caused significant damage before fleeing the scene.
A crime scene has been established.
Senior Sergeant Warren Scott said employees had come to work to see their workplace ruined.
"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and police are actively investigating the incident and the persons responsible will be held to account," he said.
Former interim CEO at Godinymayin and current board member said the Arts Centre would be closed until further notice, "at least until next week" and the opening of the Katherine Prize - the Centre's biggest event of the year - would have to be postponed to a later date.
The vandalism at Godinymayin is one of about half a dozen of similar instances of theft, property damage and vandalism at the Arts Centre this year alone.
On social media, the centre shared that the latest attack was "a major blow" to staff's morale.
For Katherinites, the break-in is just another incident in a long spate of vandalism.
Earlier in October, the historic O'Keefe House was targeted by offenders. In the attack, the Sidney Williams Hut, the garden and the plant nursery were trashed.
In September, the Museum on Gorge Road was also broken-into and vandalised.
And small businesses across town haven been bearing the brunt of the regular crime sprees, with shops along the main street becoming regular targets.
The Top Saddlery alone was broken in three times in one month, with seven windows having to be replaced.
Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said she has fielded "many" calls to see damage done by vandalism.
"It is not good enough for people to go about wilfully damaging other people's property and should be dealt with as per the law," she said.
"Crime seems to be escalating."
Mrs Hersey said residents in the community were concerned "Katherine will become like Alice Springs".
"When you have five and seven-year-old out damaging property like O'Keeffe House a few weeks ago, the root cause has to be looked at.
"Parents role is to be responsible for their children and every child has a right to be loved have a roof over their head and three meals a day at least.
"More needs to go into educating and restorative justice for these young people.
"We all have a responsibility for calling out this bad behaviour."
On October 7, the Katherine Aquatic Centre was broken into, and only on the weekend, the Katherine Golf Club was targeted, with greens and fairways damaged and spray-painted.
Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity near Godinymayin is urged to contact police on 131 444.
