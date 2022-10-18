Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Town fears 'Katherine will become like Alice Springs' as break-in postpones biggest event of the year

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:59am, first published October 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friday night was meant to see hundreds of art lovers gather at Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture for the opening of the annual Katherine Prize art exhibition, but vandals have put a stop to these plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.