We need a Voice to Parliament so that future Governments will make better policies that will make a practical difference to First Nations people, writes Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour.
Since the election campaign earlier this year, you may have been hearing about the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
But what exactly is the Uluru Statement from the Heart and how will it affect you?
The Uluru Statement is a generous invitation to the Australian people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians to create a better future for us all.
In a practical sense it will be a representative advisory body consisting of First Nations Australians that will provide advice to Parliament and Government about laws and policies impacting First Nations people.
We need a Voice to Parliament so that future Governments will make better policies that will make a practical difference to First Nations people.
This will break the cycle of the same poor outcomes from the long legacy of failed programs and broken promises.
A Voice will mean that Parliament and Government will make better and more informed decisions about laws and policies that impact Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
However, a referendum is required to make it happen.
This means that in the next year there will be a national debate about whether the Voice to Parliament should exist at all, this will be followed by a vote from all Australians to decide.
One argument that I have consistently heard against the Voice is that myself and the 10 other First Nations Federal politicians already provide a voice for Indigenous people.
While I am an Indigenous voice in Parliament, I do not represent the voice of all Indigenous people - first and foremost, I represent the 74,000 Lingiari constituents.
The difference between the 11 First Nations parliamentarians and the Voice to Parliament is that the Voice to Parliament will provide a representation of all Indigenous Australians rather than a representation of issues localised to individual electorates or states.
This is a once in a generation opportunity to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians in our Constitution and to make Australia a better place for all of us.
Let's work together and get this done.
