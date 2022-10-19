The victims of the latest Katherine break-in are "devastated' but grateful for the support they have received from the community.
In a message, the staff at Godinymayin Yijard Arts and Cultural Centre, shared their heartbreak about the devastation left behind by a midnight vandals attack on October 18.
"Our small and hard-working team at the Centre are (sic) devastated to report a serious act of vandalism early yesterday morning that has caused major damage to our entrance, lobby, gallery, and reception area," Godinymayin said in a statement.
While none of the art was destroyed, most of the windows and glass walls were smashed in the attack.
"We are working with Katherine Police to gather evidence and review video, but will remain closed to the public until further notice," the centre management said.
"All of our staff and people are safe and unharmed, and we appreciate the outpouring of support and kindness from the community, local contractors, and civic leaders over the past 24 hours."
The destruction at the Art Centre means the annual Katherine Prize, scheduled to open on Friday, October 21, will not go ahead as planned and will have to be rescheduled to a later date.
"Each year Godinymayin is grateful to host the longest running art award in the Northern Territory, and that tradition won't be broken.
"Thankfully, no artwork was damaged or stolen, and the 2022 Katherine Prize exhibition will shine on as a beautiful statement of Territory creativity."
Anyone who would like to help, volunteer, or contribute in some way to the restoration of the arts centre can send Godinymayin a message.
