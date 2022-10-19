Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Katherinites asked to rally behind targeted pensioner

Updated October 19 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fred Skalko has had the windows of his car smashed by vandals. Picture by Jo Hersey.

The Member for Katherine is calling on the community to rally around a man who has had his car trashed by thugs twice in recent months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.