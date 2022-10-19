Katherinites asked to rally behind targeted pensioner

The Member for Katherine is calling on the community to rally around a man who has had his car trashed by thugs twice in recent months.
MLA Jo Hersey said local retiree Fred Skalko has had his car burnt, but only months later his new car was damaged during the same night vandals destroyed major parts of Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Cultural Centre.
"Fred has emphysema and had to ride his bike to the police to report this morning when he woke to find his car windows smashed)," Mrs Hersey said.
"His previous car was burnt and he received (some money from) insurance to help, but after that (he) couldn't afford to insure the next car. "
Mrs Hersey said she met with Mr Skalko when he returned from making his police report.
"He has emphysema and needs his car for transport as opposed to the bike he had taken to the police station," she said.
"When he came back, he was breathless."
Mrs Hersey has taken to social media with a public appeal to the community to throw their support behind the pensioner, who volunteers for the RSPCA and mows other pensioners' lawns across town.
"As another human I just thought how can I help him get back on track," she said, asking the community to contact her directly if anyone can help with replacement car windows for Mr Skalko.
Mrs Hersey said local police were "working very hard to keep the community safe".
