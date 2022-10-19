Four winning $10k barra caught this week alone

Red tags are being reeled in thick and fast, with four tagged $10,000 barramundi caught this week as part of the Northern Territory's Million Dollar Fish competition.
Catching the first winning land-based fish for this season, Darryl McLeod captured his 76cm barra at the Daly River Crossing.
The lucky fisho is no stranger to a red tag, hooking his first $10,000 fish last season.
His partner Kaitlyn also landed herself a winner back in Season 6.
Darwin fishing guide and self-confessed barra addict, Kurt Williamson, snagged his 56cm barramundi in the waters of Bynoe Harbour.
Mad keen fisho Rory Laidlaw-Hall bagged his 84cm quicksilver while out on the water at Bridge Lagoon, and Jack Daly snagged a 80cm barra at Daly River Crossing, the second at that location this week, bagging $10,000.
