Four winning $10k barra caught this week alone

Updated October 20 2022 - 5:07am, first published October 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Kurt Williamson, snagged this 56cm winning beauty in Bynoe Harbour.

Red tags are being reeled in thick and fast, with four tagged $10,000 barramundi caught this week as part of the Northern Territory's Million Dollar Fish competition.

