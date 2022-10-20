GALLERY: Dingo Cup returns

After a two-year break, the Dingo Cricket Cup returned to Timber Creek this month.
Hosted by NT Cricket, the event was part of the organisation's Remote Red Dust Program, delivering cricket skills and activities in remote communities across the Territory.
The cricket carnival, designed to bring the sport to the most remote parts of Australia, was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NT Cricket staff worked in partnership with Victoria Daly Regional Council and community leaders to build capacity throughout the wider community, to ensure that cricket will be an ongoing sport option in the region.
Played in a Super 6s format, men, women, boys, and girls' teams played throughout the event.
All cricket equipment for the carnival was provided by NT Cricket.
Victoria Daly Regional Council Mayor, Bian Pedwell, said working with organisations like NT Cricket to bring sporting events to the region was an "excellent opportunity" to bring the community together in a positive and healthy way.
"The remoteness of our region is one of the reasons we all love living in Victoria Daly, but it does also mean that we miss out on sporting opportunities and competitions," he said.
"I would like to extend my thanks to NT Cricket for investing in a program that is so valuable to people across the remote parts of the NT."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.