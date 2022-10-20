GALLERY: Man arrested, witnesses sought after fire destroys main street business

A man is in police custody in relation to a structure fire that caused significant damage to a business.
Shortly before 6am on October 20, police and fire crews were called to the Traditional Credit Union on the main street in Katherine, after fire and smoke was seen at the front of the business.
The fire caused substantial damage to the business, but was quickly extinguished by fire crews.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Byron May said police had established a crime scene and arrested a 33-year-old man.
"This matter is now under investigation and police would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone that has relevant information," he said.
Nobody was injured in the blaze, but the Traditional Credit Union on Katherine Terrace remains temporarily closed.
A worker at the building complex, who did not want to be named, said he was worried about the crime rate in Katherine.
"Crime is getting worse in town, many businesses are being targeted," the man said.
Meanwhile, the clean-up at Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard River Arts and Cultural Centre continues, after most of the windows and glass walls were broken in a vandals attack earlier in the week.
The Centre's biggest event of the year, the Katherine Prize art exhibition, was due to be opened on Friday, October 21, but had to be postponed to a later date.
Hours after the break-in, staff at Godinymayin, shared their heartbreak about the devastation caused by the midnight vandals attack on October 18.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged arson attack on Katherine Terrace is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.