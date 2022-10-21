$10,000 fish frenzy

The fish are on the bite in the Top End - especially barramundi with red tags that come hand in hand with lots of cash.
After four winning fish were caught in the third week of the Territory's annual Million Dollar Fish competition, another two fish have been bagged in a $10,000 frenzy.
Darwin fisho Komang Budiana, was night fishing at Stokes Hill Wharf when he pulled up a $10,000 barra.
Originally from Bali, Mr Budiana said his winnings would go towards bringing his brother to Australia to study.
And Ranae Eels, from Bunkers Hill in Victoria, has become the first winning interstate angler, landing a 70cm prize-tagged barra while on a Barramundi Adventures Darwin fishing charter in Bynoe Harbour.
She will be returning home with an extra $10,000 in her holiday purse.
