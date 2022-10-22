Stolen Generations Scheme supports 247 survivors

The Territories Stolen Generations Redress Scheme has received more than 500 applications and provided 247 payments to survivors since it opened on March 1, 2022.
The $378 million Scheme seeks to recognise the harm and trauma experienced by Stolen Generations survivors removed as children from their families or communities in the Northern Territory, the Australian Capital Territory, or the Jervis Bay Territory.
Applications have been received in respect of all three territories and the Scheme will continue to accept applications over the next four years until February 28, 2026.
The Scheme offers survivors a redress payment of up to $75,000, a healing assistance payment of $7,000 and, should they wish, a Personal Acknowledgement, which provides the opportunity for survivors to tell their story about removal and the impact it has had on their life, before receiving a personalised acknowledgement from a senior government person.
So far, 84 per cent of eligible applicants have indicated they would like to receive a Personal Acknowledgement.
Family members can also apply on behalf of Stolen Generations members who passed away on or after the Scheme's announcement on August 5, 2021.
Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians and NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy said the Scheme not only helped "those who were wronged", but started to address some of the intergenerational pain experienced as a result.
"Link-Up services are available in the Northern Territory, including through the Northern Territory Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation to help survivors navigate their way through the application process," she said.
"Family members of survivors can also apply on behalf of Stolen Generations members who have passed and will be provided the same support services.
"This Scheme offers free community-based support services and free independent legal and financial advice to ensure survivors are able to make fully informed decisions throughout the application process."
Acting CEO of the Northern Territory Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation, Raelene Rosas, said good progress has been made to date, and we needed to "continue with the momentum".
"Working together with NIAA and other organisations, our shared goal is to ensure that all survivors are aware of the Scheme and apply."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.