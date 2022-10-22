Katherine Times
Stolen Generations Scheme supports 247 survivors

October 22 2022 - 5:00am
Senator Malarndirri McCarthy is the Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians.

The Territories Stolen Generations Redress Scheme has received more than 500 applications and provided 247 payments to survivors since it opened on March 1, 2022.

