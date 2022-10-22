From the Mayor's desk

The Band of the 1st Brigade played at the Town Square last week. They played many songs that people would know, and even some of the latest ones. It was an enjoyable late afternoon and the crowd that were there enjoyed it very much.
Council also launched its strategic plan. This plan which was developed with ideas from the community, Indigenous community and businesses, government and defence in Katherine and will be the driver for Council for the next five years. You can view this plan on our website.
The Big Rivers Region brand will launch at the Town Square on Friday October 21 at 6pm. Everyone is invited to attend the launch. There will be food and a video screening up.
The Katherine Art prize is also on Friday, October 21 at 6pm. It will be held at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre and is for anyone to attend. Come along and see the amazing art from very talented people as well as seeing who will win this year.
There will be Mental Fitness Training which is being run by expert Sue Kohn-Taylor. If anyone is interested there is a session on Friday, October 28 from 9 am to 12 pm and Monday, October 31 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Civic Centre. The cost is $120 per person with Council subsidising the ticket, normally it would be $250. To register please call Council on 8972 5500 during work hours. Morning tea will be provided.
Carols by Candlelight will be on December 3 at the Lindsay Street Complex. Council is looking for Expressions of Interest for performers on the night as well and food stall holders. Registrations for this will be available soon so keep an eye out.
