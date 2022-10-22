From the Mayor's desk

There will be Mental Fitness Training which is being run by expert Sue Kohn-Taylor. If anyone is interested there is a session on Friday, October 28 from 9 am to 12 pm and Monday, October 31 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Civic Centre. The cost is $120 per person with Council subsidising the ticket, normally it would be $250. To register please call Council on 8972 5500 during work hours. Morning tea will be provided.