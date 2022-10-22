Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

From the Mayor's desk

By Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark
October 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark.

The Band of the 1st Brigade played at the Town Square last week. They played many songs that people would know, and even some of the latest ones. It was an enjoyable late afternoon and the crowd that were there enjoyed it very much.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.