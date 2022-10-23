Cow fart, burp pledge welcomed by industry

The peak producer organisation representing Australia's beef cattle producers, the Cattle Council of Australia (CCA), has thrown its support behind calls for global action to reduce methane emissions.
Methane is a climate pollutant said to be partly responsible for the rise in global temperature.
Cows generate methane through their digestion and through their waste.
Prior to the international climate action summit COP27, which will be held in Egypt in November, the CCA said it would support the Commonwealth signing up to the Global Methane Pledge.
Cattle Council CEO John McGoverne said the Australian beef industry was in support of the pledge provided there were assurances of no new taxes or requirements to reduce cattle numbers.
Mr McGoverne said the red meat and livestock industry had put a plan in place to cut emissions four years ago, and the industry was "already on track".
"The beef industry will reach carbon neutrality by 2030, whether Australia signs the pledge or not," he said.
"Our roadmap sets out our plan to achieve net zero emissions across the red meat industry by 2030 without reducing livestock numbers.
"In the next phase of the pathway, our industry will target methane emissions."
Mr McGoverne said millions in cattle levies had been invested in new feed additives that significantly reduce methane emissions.
This includes asparagopsis, or pink seaweed, which can cut emissions by more than 90 per cent.
"These kinds of technologies will encourage producers to get involved and they should be rewarded for their effort," the CCA CEO said.
"All the hard work the industry has been doing must be taken into account by government. "Restricting numbers or regulating the industry is unnecessary and would only stifle progress.
"The minister has assured us that the pledge should have no additional impact on the livestock sector.
"The beef industry takes climate change seriously and is taking action. This Pledge will require all methane-producing industries to play their part."
Mr McGoverne said the CCA would continue to work with the government to ensure the policy settings were right for the industry.
"The beef industry can be part of the solution to Australia's broader climate challenge if we work together," he said.
