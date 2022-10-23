Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

More than 800 new teachers, nurses, engineers to be trained in the Northern Territory

Updated October 23 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare.

Charles Darwin University has been allocated 831 additional university places to train more teachers, nurses and engineers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.