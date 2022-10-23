Charles Darwin University has been allocated 831 additional university places to train more teachers, nurses and engineers.
In the biggest investment in an Australian university to this date, the additional places for Charles Darwin University represent an injection of funding of more than $29 million.
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said the funding would be used to train Australians underrepresented at university in areas of skills need.
"This means more teachers, nurses and engineers and it means more Australians from poor families and rural and remote Australia doing these jobs. That's life-changing," he said.
The funding is part of the Federal Government's commitment to provide 20,000 extra university places to train more Australians.
It will provide extra places for people studying bachelor and sub-bachelor courses in areas of skills need like education, nursing, health, IT and engineering.
Across the country, higher education providers have been allocated more than 4,000 places in education, including 1,469 for teachers in early education,
2,600 places in nursing, 2,275 in IT, 2,740 in health professions like pharmacists, health science and community health and more than 1,700 places in engineering.
In the Northern Territory the 20,000 additional places are earmarked to be allocated to students under-represented at Australian universities including those from poorer backgrounds, Indigenous Australians and students from rural and remote Australia.
The additional places nationally will be for students starting next year and in 2024 with an investment of up to $485.5 million over the next four years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.