'Save the children' - New 'genocide' on the cards if youth crime doesn't get new approach, former alderman says

A former alderman, who is on the board of a business continuously being targeted by vandals, says it is time to "forget about political correctness" and come up with a new approach to curb youth crime in the Northern Territory
Toni Tapp Coutts, who was an alderman with Katherine Town Council "on and off" for more than 15 years, is a board member of Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Cultural Centre, which had to be boarded up earlier in October after having had most of its windows and internal glass walls smashed in a late-night break-in.
Now the long-term local, who was raised on Killarney Station and has lived in Katherine since 1995, is calling for a curfew and a safe house for young people across the Katherine region.
"Nothing is working," Mrs Tapp Coutts said in the wake of the latest spate of crime.
"More and more money is being spent on organisations delivering youth services, more than 100 police are stationed in Katherine - but nothing is working."
Mrs Tapp Coutts said now was "the time for change".
"We've tried many other ideas that didn't work. Now is the time to be brave, to make unpopular decisions.
"If we don't, we will have lost another generation.
"If we don't take serious steps right now, we are looking at another genocide caused by drugs and alcohol
"Let's forget about political correctness and save the children."
Mrs Tapp Coutts said while she doesn't think crime was out of control in Katherine or any worse than what it was in 1995 when she opened a shop in the main street, the latest crime wave showed a terrible trend.
"The children breaking into businesses and homes today are a different group of kids to those who committed those crimes back when I owned my shop," she said.
"Today's children are the next generation, the little ones, that fit into small spaces. They are the ones being taught the ropes by the older ones."
The former alderman said "no child should have to come into our town from community to break into businesses for food".
"It is the greatest blight on our society that we cannot keep our children safe - no matter what race or colour or background."
In a bid to "offer new solutions", Mrs Tapp Coutts would like the idea of a curfew, in combination with a safe house, to be explored.
"I won't participate in the constant negativity in regards to crime.
"It's time we come up with alternative ideas and approaches."
Enforced by community patrol and police, she suggested, children would be taken to a safe house if they were seen in the streets after 10pm.
"It is only a small group of children committing crimes around Katherine," Mrs Tapp Coutts said.
"If we can get them off the streets, into a shower, fed and in a bed for the night - that would be a very good start."
The mother-of-three said she would also like to see bush camps introduced for longer-term rehabilitation where young offenders can reconnect with their families and learn from good role models.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.