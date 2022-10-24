Opinion: Every voice should be heard

It's the biggest myth proponents of the Voice want you to believe, that Aboriginal Australians all think the same.
It's disgusting, harmful, and manifestly untrue.
The architects of the Uluru Statement claim it was the largest consensus of Aboriginal people to support a proposal in our history. Maybe it was, but it's both laughable and deeply insulting to suggest this as a justified representation of Aboriginal Australians.
Aboriginal Australians make up 3.2 per cent of the entire Australian population. So that's 250 signatures out of a total Aboriginal population of 812,728.
It does not represent a large consensus.
Even when 1000 Aboriginal people were consulted through the process, that's only a tiny fraction of the total population and not everyone agreed with the process or outcome.
Australians of European heritage make up 57.2 per cent of the Australian population - that's 14,809,522 people. Using Uluru Statement logic, that's like 4442 unelected representatives signing a proposal on behalf of the entire population of nearly 15 million Australians
No one would accept that as legitimate representation.
We do not treat any other race of Australians in this manner, so why then are we as people of Aboriginal heritage being subjected to blatantly racist segregation in this way?
The woke left wants to guilt Australians in to supporting a move that would enshrine racial segregation into the Australian Constitution, and they're using the Uluru Statement to do it.
The Uluru Statement does not represent all Aboriginal Australians by any stretch of the imagination.
Every voice is a voice.
Like every other Australian, Indigenous Australians have their own voice and they're capable of using it!
Keep your patronising, woke virtue signalling to yourself, keep racial segregation out of the constitution, and get on with the real solutions to the real problems.
By Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.