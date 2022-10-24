Wet to bring floods, cyclones, severe weather

Territorians are being urged to prepare for cyclones, flooding and associated severe weather events as the official start to the Tropical Cyclone season on November 1 looms.
The Bureau of Meteorologys long-range Tropical Cyclone Season forecast for 2022-23 released earlier in October, indicates there will be an increased risk of an above average number of tropical cyclones and tropical lows and an increased risk of widespread flooding for northern Australia.
Due to current climate influences such as La Nina and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, the Bureau is predicting there is a greater than 70 per cent chance of at least 11 tropical cyclones.
Accordingly, Northern Territory Emergency Service Deputy Director Bob Evans is urging Territorians to prepare now for the wet season.
The flood crisis currently impacting south eastern states serves as a timely reminder for all Territorians to be ready for the extreme weather conditions that traditionally come with the Wet Season, Mr Evans said.
One thing Territorians should always do this time of year is to prepare for cyclones.
Just because we have had fewer tropical cyclones in recent years, doesnt mean we should become complacent.
"When a cyclone impacts communities, people can be without power or water for days at a time, Cyclone Marcus in 2018 was a prime example.
In order to make sure you and your family can make it through the impact of a cyclone you need to prepare your cyclone kit now. All households should also have an emergency plan in place.
With the Bureau also predicting an increased risk of flooding in northern Australia, Mr Evans reminded Territorians of the associated risks floods can bring.
Flooding is a common occurrence during the wet season in the Northern Territory.
"If you are driving and come across a flooded road, do not risk yours or your familys safety by entering the water. If its flooded, forget it."
For information relating to cyclones, flooding and other emergency weather events Territorians can visit the SecureNT website.
Anyone who needs emergency help as a result of weather events can contact NT SES on 132 500. In life threatening emergencies, always contact triple zero.
