Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Do you want to see your sporting team in the paper, or want us to cover your social gathering? Touch base with us. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6:45am for registrations.
Dress up
Katherine
Kirbys is hosting a Halloween party on October 28 from 9pm. Prizes for best costumes.
Christmas Market
Mataranka
Mataranka Markets are now over for the season. A Christmas Market will be held on Sunday, December 4 in the airconditioned hall. Contact moira@coodardie.com.au to book a stall.
Get spooky
Katherine
Are you going to decorate for Halloween? Are you happy to have trick-or-treaters come to your place? Message Kym Henderson on Facebook to register your address.
Skaters wanted
Katherine
The Y has an indoor roller skating program for all ages for quads or blades every Saturday from 9am to 11am.
Focus on kids
Online
A six-week parenting after separation group class will be held online from November 1. Contact 1300 364 277.
Grandparents Day
Katherine
Katherine Cinema 3 and COTA NT we are celebrating Grandparents Day on October 39 from 10.30am with a screening of DC League of Super Pets. Adults $5, Children up to 14 $2.50. Book via cotant.eventbrite.com.
Celebrate kids
Katherine
National Children's Week will be celebrated with slime, playdoh, fun and games at the Adventure Playground from 9.30am on October 27. Contact Heather at hdingle@anglicare-nt.org.au.
Film Society
Katherine
On October 27, Katherine Film Society will be hosting a screening of The Outfit at Katherine Cinema. Nibbles and wine start at 6:30pm, the movie starts at 7pm. Follow the Film Society on Facebook for more information.
Laksa Festival
Katherine
The Laksa Festival Food Tour and Competition is on from October 31 to November 27, with 168 Food Bar, New Shanghai Restaurant, Regent Court , TD's Smokehouse, The Finch Cafe and The Coffee Club in Katherine in the running for People's Choice Best Laksa and People's Choice Best Inspired-By Laksa dish. Use the Darwin International Laksa Festival app to vote.
