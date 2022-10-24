8Ball Wet Season Round 4

There were some big wins in round four, and the first went to Bandits who outplayed Bad Company at the Golfy, taking the match 11-3.
Willy and Bobby shared the spotlight, winning all three of their singles, with Kylie and Nuggs two frames each for Bandits.
Marcus and Nathan, the only ones to trouble the scorer, winning a singles frame each and then teaming together to win a doubles frame.
Screwballs took on the Cues Brothers at the Katherine Club.
Troy and Cameron both won all three singles, Yancai added two frames to the score sheet, and Ben just the one and then teamed with Troy to take out a doubles frame in Screwballs 10-4 win.
Last season's premiers, The Cues Brothers, are struggling to find their winning form.
Guy was the best with two wins in the singles and a win in the doubles with Dave, while Dean had a win in the singles.
Askalz continue their winning streak with a 9-5 victory over Shooters.
Wayde was the standout for Askalz, with a 100 per cent strike rate on the night, winning all his singles frames.
Arniel collected two singles wins, while Ruel and Orlando managed a win each and the team took out both doubles frames.
While for Shooters, Reggie also won all three singles and Kenny produced a Master Break in one of his two singles wins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.