GALLERY: Shitbox Rally rolls through the Territory

The country's largest community-led fundraiser for the Australian Cancer Council, the Shitbox Rally, has arrived at its final destination.
Over seven days, participants in the spring instalment of the rally took their "shit cars" on a journey through the Outback, travelling more than 3,500km from Mackay through Normanton in the Gulf of Carpentaria to Katherine in the Northern Territory and on to its final stop in Darwin.
All teams had to raise a minimum of $5,000 with an overall target set for this year's event of more than $2,500,000.
Bringing together people from all over the country who seek an adventure and a true Outback challenge while raising funds for a good cause, the 2022 Shitbox Rally saw 250 cars - with teams of two in vehicles worth not more than $1,500 - hit the dusty, dirty and mostly unsealed roads between Queensland and the NT.

