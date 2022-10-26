Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Crime

62yo suffers serious injuries in Katherine South assault

October 26 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
62yo suffers serious injuries in Katherine South assault

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses after an assault in Katherine on October 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.