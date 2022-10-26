62yo suffers serious injuries in Katherine South assault

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses after an assault in Katherine on October 23.
Shortly before 11:30pm, police received reports that a 62-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted by a 22-year-old female in Katherine South.
The victim was conveyed to Katherine District Hospital with serious injuries.
The woman was arrested a short time later and is expected to be charged with unlawfully cause serious harm and armed with offensive weapon.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Byron May said detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch were continuing to investigate the incident and would like anyone with information to contact police on 131 444 or make an anonymous report via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
