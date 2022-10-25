'Something needs to be done', but Mayor won't say if she backs curfew idea

The Mayor of Katherine is calling on the "whole of community" to "do something" to tackle a recent spate of youth crime.
Mayor Lis Clark said Katherine Town Council wants "what is best for town" and "we need to be working towards solutions that address the root cause of the issues we are facing".
While she wouldn't say if she was supportive of a curfew or not, Ms Clark said "something needs to be done".
"It needs to be a whole of community approach with service providers, youth organisations and mental health groups, to come up with ideas and possible programs of what can be done and what is proven to be effective," she said.
Her comments come as former Alderman Toni Tapp Coutts is calling for a curfew and a safehouse to give young people - often in town from community - a safe place to stay for the night.
"If we can get them off the streets, into a shower, fed and in a bed for the night - that would be a very good start," Mrs Tapp Coutts said.
"Today's children are the next generation, the little ones, that fit into small spaces. They are the ones being taught the ropes by the older ones.
"It is the greatest blight on our society that we cannot keep our children safe - no matter what race or colour or background."
Mrs Tapp Coutts said "nothing" was working with current approaches, and now was "the time for change".
"We've tried many other ideas that didn't work. Now is the time to be brave, to make unpopular decisions," she said. "If we don't, we will have lost another generation.
"If we don't take serious steps right now, we are looking at another genocide caused by drugs and alcohol.
"Let's forget about political correctness and save the children."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
