Hunters rescued from 'crocodile country' after boat sinks off NT coast

Two men are lucky to be alive after their boat sank off the Territory coast.
At around 8:20pm on October 25, the NT's Joint Emergency Communication Centre (JESCC) received a report from a family member that two men had gone out hunting from Numbulwar, about 500km from Katherine, and failed to return.
Police said one of the men was able to be briefly reached via mobile phone and relayed to police officers that their boat had sunk and they were stuck on nearby land.
Numbulwar Numburindi Sea Rangers, together with local police and Aboriginal Liaison Officers, deployed a boat in the area and by 1:30am both men had been rescued.
Commander Kylie Anderson said the rescue was "an outstanding result".
"(The rescue) highlights the ongoing, strong partnership between community members, rangers and police without which these men may have ended up spending even more time stranded in crocodile country," Commander Anderson said.
"It also serves as a timely reminder to always tell someone where you are travelling to and when you expect to return."
