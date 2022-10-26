Council fills leadership roles permanently for the first time in two years

A council in the Big Rivers Region has appointed not one but two new General Managers, filling all senior leadership roles within the council with permanent staff for the first time in two years.
David Hurst is the Roper Gulf Regional Council's new General Manager Council Services and Community Engagement and Cindy Haddow has been appointed as General Manager Corporate Services and Sustainability.
Mr Hurst started his employment with the council in April 2021 and stepped in as Acting General Manager in October 2021, when the position became vacant.
He brings 30 years of leadership experience in local government, state government, Aboriginal corporations and the not-for-profit sector, and has lived and worked in remote Aboriginal communities for more than six years in senior leadership roles.
With a passion for community development and organisational capacity building, Mr Hurst is eager to promote an integrated approach to local employment and economic development through job creation and high quality service delivery.
Mrs Haddow commenced with the Roper Gulf Regional Council in October 2022.
She has spent the past 17 years living in Katherine and working in senior leadership roles in the Australian Government, Northern Territory Government and the not-for-profit sector.
She said she was committed to working collaboratively to ensure the council would have high quality corporate support to deliver services to communities.
Mayor Tony Jack and fellow councillors have welcomed the appointment of both positions.
"Both David and Cindy have done a lot of work in remote communities and have a very good understanding of our region and our people," Mayor Jack said.
"This will be the first time in two years that the Senior Leadership Team is complete with staff who are in permanent positions, rather than acting roles.
"I am looking forward to seeing the positive impacts this permanency has on the organisation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.