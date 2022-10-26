Katherine Times
Council fills leadership roles permanently for the first time in two years

October 26 2022 - 5:00am
David Hurst and Cindy Haddow have been appointed General Managers with Roper Gulf Regional Council.

A council in the Big Rivers Region has appointed not one but two new General Managers, filling all senior leadership roles within the council with permanent staff for the first time in two years.

