Thieves steal fake cash

Thieves in the Northern Territory have scooped up a quantity of cash in a break-in, however, the stolen bank notes are fake.
NT Police are urging business owners across the Alice Springs region to be aware of the fake bills that were stolen on Monday, October 24.
Police said unknown offenders entered a building on Wilkinson Street in Alice Springs and stole a quantity of fake money which is used for film and TV production.
The fake bills can be identified by the differences in printing that include Sir John Monash and Dame Nellie Melba replaced with Steve Irwin and Alf from Neighbours.
On the fake notes, the Australian Masked Owl and Native Wattle have also been replaced, now showing a mining haul truck, and the Shine of Remembrance shows John Farnham.
Police said the word Australia has been shortened to Straylia on the fake money.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Kent said at this stage investigators were unsure of how much fake money had been stolen but it "may include $10, $20, $50 and $100 dollar bills".
"Police would suggest maybe taking a quick glance at any bills received for the next few weeks to make sure you're getting the real thing," Det A/Sen Sgt Kent said.
Anyone with information about the unlawful entry is urged to contact 131 444.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
