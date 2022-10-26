The peak body representing beef producers in Australia has welcomed the Federal Government's commitment of another $200 million for improvements to biosecurity and traceability systems.
Cattle Council of Australia (CCA) President Lloyd Hick said the investment was timely with the increased threat of exotic diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease.
"Our front line of biosecurity needs to be properly funded, and this a good step in the right direction," Mr Hick said.
"The threat of exotic animal diseases continues to escalate, and biosecurity has become a key national priority.
"This investment includes $134.1 million to bolster the biosecurity system and $11.7 million for 20 more airport detector dogs."
Mr Hick said another $46.7 million would go towards reforms to ensure traceability was consistent across all livestock species and jurisdictions.
"This would be a critical tool in the event of a disease outbreak as it would let us rapidly identify and isolate the bulk of affected animals while underpinning market access for Australian meat and dairy products," he said.
While the additional investment in these measures was welcomed, Mr Hick said the Federal Government and industry will have to work together to ensure long-term sustainable funding and resourcing, instead of making decisions from year to year.
"Our world-class biosecurity system is a foundation to high-living standards in Australia," the CCA President said.
"Not only does it protect the food supply, but also our environment and community's health.
"Biosecurity threats will not be going away any time soon and the Federal Government should acknowledge this with ongoing funding."
Mr Hick also welcomed an $8.1 million investment in seaweed feed additives that cut methane in cattle production by up to 90 per cent.
"We need to make this technology available to producers as soon as possible," he said.
