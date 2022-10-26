Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT man, 46, dies in vehicle collision near Emerald

October 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died in a two vehicle collision near Comet on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps

A 46-year-old man has died after a collision between two cars at Comet, 33km east of Emerald, Queensland, on the morning of 26 October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.