Get your hands on a jewel of Katherine CBD

Katherine Town Council is looking for a new operator to take the reins of the Meeting Place café at Town Square in early 2023.
Having operated the café and kiosk since July 2021, Gillian Russell is set to finish her tenure at the end of the year.
"Gillian has done a great job and made the most of the opportunity," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said.
"She demonstrated that the Meeting Place is a vibrant and viable business to take on, and we are excited to see what direction the next operator takes it in."
Ms Russell said that her operational model had worked "extremely well" and popular items had been the juice bar, fresh scones, donuts and salads.
She said she ran the café to cater to the tourism peak season and school hours.
As the kiosk is a vital part of activating the Town Square, Ms Russell also operated on Friday nights as a licenced venue, from 5pm to 9pm, plus evenings when events were held at Town Square.
Katherine Town Council said the Town Square, which was finished in 2020, was an example of modern architectural design with a tree shade canopy, mister cooling system, state of the art audio/visual infrastructure, and a toilet block on the adjacent Railway Terrace parkland.
"The Meeting Place café is a wonderful place for the community and tourists alike to gather," Mayor Clark said.
Applicants are invited to share their vision of the future of the Meeting Place by 2pm on October 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.