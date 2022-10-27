VIDEO: Country music legend's new album enters charts in top spot

Country music legend and multiple Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain's brand new album has entered the charts in the top spot.
Nothin's Gonna Stop Us was officially launched in Katherine on October 21, and has instantly climbed to number one of the iTunes country music charts.
The first single, 'Why We Live Out Here', pays tribute to those who choose to live on the land in rural Australia.
The mastermind behind the 2021 Northern Territory Tourist Attraction of the Year, Katherine Outback Experience, said he loved the "combination of the people and the characters, the laid back attitude, the weather, the scenery" which inspired many of his songs.
"I pinch myself everyday as it's very fulfilling and I'm extremely grateful to live out here," he said.
To celebrate the new album, the Katherine singer and horseman has hit the road for a tour that will take him to more than 70 locations across the country.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
