GALLERY: Christmas comes early for crèche kids

Christmas has come early for children from communities across the Roper Gulf Regional Council area.
In a bid to bring together community kids before the wet season might cut off their access to Katherine, the Roper Gulf Crèche Centres held an early Christmas party at the Adventure Playground.
The highlight of the event was the Barnyard Party Mobile Petting Zoo, with baby animals dressed up in their best Santa outfits.
Roper Gulf Regional Council runs three Crèche Centres in Beswick, Manyallaluk and Jilkminggan.
