Arts Centre's $6.7m upgrade to get underway

A Katherine construction company has been awarded more than $6 million to transform Godinymayin and Yijard Rivers Art and Culture Centre (GYRACC).
Katherine Constructions was awarded $6.7 million to bring the innovative update design by Troppo Architects to life.
The new Godinymayin designs aim to improve visitor engagement, operational efficiency and functionality, and support the Centre's focus on developing new arts and cultural experiences for locals and visitors.
GYRACC Chair Robert Friel said he was excited that building works would commence shortly.
"The Troppo-designed upgrades will bring significant benefits and opportunities to activate the Centre, showcase works from the Big Rivers region and provide a stunning facility and experience as part of the Arts Trail as it develops."
The plans include an expanded amphitheatre for outdoor performances with a capacity of 500 people, architectural features that acknowledge the Indigenous land on which the centre is built and the important cultural connections with Aboriginal people, as well as upgraded backstage facilities for performers, new office space and improved storage and security.
The project is part of the Territory Labor Government's $30 million Arts Trail Gallery Extension Program, which is set to position the Northern Territory as a global tourism destination for Aboriginal arts and culture.
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Chansey Paech, said the NT Government valued the Territory's arts, culture and creative industries.
"That's why we are investing in modernising our regional galleries," he said.
"Works will help to boost economic growth in the regional areas by creating jobs and boosting tourism.
"Godinymayin and Yijard River Art and Culture Centre is already a much-loved community hub, and these works will promote its creative and cultural diversity, and ensure it is at the top of the must-do list for national and international."
It is anticipated the upgrade works will be completed by July 2023.
