New Australian citizens celebrated

Katherine has seven new Australian citizens.
In a ceremony at the Katherine Civic Centre, Mayor Liz Clark presented the new citizens - originally from Egypt, United Kingdom, Lebanon, South Africa and Bangladesh - with their citizenship certificates.
All new citizens were also presented with a native bottlebrush tree by Kial King, the Katherine Young Citizen of the Year for his contribution as president of the Katherine Pirates Rugby Union Club.
The new citizens are Nyangoa Biel Deng from Egypt, Thomas Haskell from the United Kingdom, Mazen Salami from Lebanon, Reece Verdoorn from South Africa and Khandker Hossain, Jasmine Rahman and Nameer Hossain from Bangladesh.
