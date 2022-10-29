OPINION: Water is life

We are very concerned about the proposed declaration of water allocation plans in the Beetaloo Basin, and the way water is managed in the NT, a group of environmental organisations, Traditional Owners, community groups and individuals says.
We understand that it is proposed that water allocation plans for part of the Beetaloo Basin be declared before the end of 2022. This is an arbitrary and risky deadline, which will seriously erode the robustness of, as well as community trust in these plans.
We note the NTG has failed to appoint water advisory committees to guide the development of these plans. This is highly irregular, and is inconsistent both with both normal NTG practice and the National Water Initiative's requirements regarding the development of water sharing plans.
We are also concerned that the water studies to be undertaken as part of the Strategic Regional Environmental Baseline Assessment will not be completed by the time the water allocation plans are declared.
Finally, we are concerned that the Water Controller has been granting groundwater licences in parts of the Beetaloo Basin using the "Arid Zone" contingent allocation rules in the NT Water Allocation Planning Framework, including in areas which have previously been understood to be part of the "Top End" zone. The Fracking Inquiry clearly stated that the Arid Zone contingent rule should not be applied to the onshore shale gas industry, as it would "permit 'mining' of the groundwater resource, and would be ecologically unsustainable".
We urgently request that the declaration of the proposed declaration of water allocation plans be deferred, and a moratorium be placed on any further water extraction licences from the Cambrian Limestone Aquifer until this occurs.
Excerpt from a letter to the Chief Minister by Protect Big Rivers | Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation | Protect Country Alliance | Arid Lands Environment Centre | Environment Centre NT
