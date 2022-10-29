OPINION: Water is life

Finally, we are concerned that the Water Controller has been granting groundwater licences in parts of the Beetaloo Basin using the "Arid Zone" contingent allocation rules in the NT Water Allocation Planning Framework, including in areas which have previously been understood to be part of the "Top End" zone. The Fracking Inquiry clearly stated that the Arid Zone contingent rule should not be applied to the onshore shale gas industry, as it would "permit 'mining' of the groundwater resource, and would be ecologically unsustainable".