Godinmayin spirits still bruised

Following last week's serious damage and vandalism, the team has recovered and order has been restored, although our spirits are still a bit bruised.
It's unfortunate, but we've had to install significant protection along the front glass and entryway, added a motion-activated siren, and have also been awarded a recent BizSecure grant to update our security camera system before the end of the year.
Things are back to normal at Katherine's creative hub and gathering place, with a recent Blues concert by Mike Elrington, yesterday's St Joseph Catholic School award ceremony night, and a large private event this weekend.
Thanks to an amazing response from our local community, the Centre was able to clean up, bounce back, and keep going.
The opening reception for the Katherine Prize is now happening on Friday 4 November, and the public is invited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.