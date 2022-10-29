'Incredibly valuable' - Defence and Veteran Suicide Royal Commission concludes in NT

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has concluded its Northern Territory hearing which aimed to gain insight into the unique challenges of military service in the Top End.
The family of a man who died by suicide at Robertson Barracks earlier this year was among the lived experience witnesses who shares their story at the seventh public hearing of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide in Darwin.
John and Robyn Halloran spoke about their son, Private Thomas Halloran, who died in April.
Counsel Assisting the Commission, Peter Singleton thanked the Hallorans' for speaking to the Commission while "still very much in the process of recovering from the shock and pain of their indescribable loss."
Mr Singleton said Private Halloran's experience in the ADF touched on important issues being explored by the Commission.
"Those issues include the medical care and support provided after injury, bullying, and the effectiveness of disciplinary action," he said.
First Nations veteran Paul Walker, a former Army signalman, also gave lived experience evidence and talked about his time in the Army, highlighting a "culture of racism" and a workplace in which mental health concerns "fell on deaf ears".
Commission Chair Nick Kaldas urged current serving members to engage with the Commission.
"Please know that we have received public and private assurances from the Chief of Defence Force that no serving member will be penalised for speaking to us," he said.
"We have strong protections in place to ensure that what you tell us will remain confidential - and you can even choose to make an anonymous submission if you wish."
The seven-day hearing also focussed on issues around deployment, including critical incidents, medical waivers, and mental and physical health-screening processes.
During his closing address, Commissioner Kaldas said the inquiry's time in the Northern Territory had shown how factors such as the intense heat and humidity could affect the wellbeing of current ADF members and their families.
"This visit to the Top End has been incredibly valuable," he said.
"At this time of the year, I must offer my utmost respect to those who serve and train under these difficult conditions."
Counsel Assisting the inquiry, Peter Singleton, said the Territory was home to a younger-than-average population of serving members, with a "strong community and better-than-average morale".
But the challenges for personnel could include "isolation, a 'fishbowl life' and scarcity of community services - not just for service personnel but also for their families", Mr Singleton said.
The Commission received 93 submissions since the start of the Darwin hearing, including 26 from current serving members.
Prior to the hearing, two Commissioners together with Royal Commission staff visited Darwin's Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, including HMAS Coonawarra, as well as RAAF Base Tindal in Katherine.
Commissioner Kaldas said the base visits aimed to provide "invaluable insight" into life on the strategically significant military bases.
"These visits (were) also an opportunity to speak with personnel about their role and how that impacts on day-to-day life, their wellbeing and family."
The next hearing blocks will be conducted in Wagga Wagga from November 28.
Further hearings are to be scheduled in Perth in the first half of next year and in Melbourne and Adelaide in the second half of the year.
Overall, the Royal Commission has so far received more than 2,500 written submissions from individuals and organisations across Australia.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14
Mensline 1300 789 978
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
beyondblue 1300 224 636
1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
