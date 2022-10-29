Katherine Times
'Incredibly valuable' - Defence and Veteran Suicide Royal Commission concludes in NT

October 29 2022 - 5:00am
The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide also visited RAAF Base Tindal in Katherine.

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has concluded its Northern Territory hearing which aimed to gain insight into the unique challenges of military service in the Top End.

