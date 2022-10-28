War on sugar: NT community ditches 12 bathtubs worth of sugar drinks in 6 months

A small Indigenous community, more than 300km from Katherine in the Northern Territory, is fighting unhealthy drink choices by ditching sugar.
In Roper Gulf Regional Council's Urapunga, a township in the Yugul Mangi ward, located on the Wilton River near Ngukurr, residents have declared a war on sugar, reducing purchases of sugary drinks in their store by 43 percent in the past year alone.
Antonella Pascoe, board member of Urapunga Aboriginal Corporation, said the community had been drinking too much sugar, so the local store came up with a plan to start changing habits.
"As directors of the store, we felt like we could make a positive change," she said.
In a bid to curb the sweet intake, the store has restricted the size of soft drinks sold, and implemented "Sugar-Free Wednesdays", a day when no full-sugar soft drinks are available for purchase.
In the first six months, the proportion of sugary drinks sold has fallen by 4.7 per cent which equates to 1,921 litres, or twelve bathtubs less of full-sugar soft drink consumed in the community of only 60 people.
"We know that the community is now drinking less sugar," Ms Pasco said.
"One of the best things is the way it has made the community think about what they are drinking, even on days when they can buy sugary drinks."
Urapunga joins a growing list of communities trying to reduce sugar consumption through strong, community-led decision making, such as Engawala, Santa Teresa and Ali Curung.
"We love to see community leaders taking action to improve health outcomes and are always keen to assist in implementing the measures they choose", Anna Murison, Health and Nutrition Manager for Outback Stores, said.
Since 2012, the proportion of full-sugar drinks has reduced by 34 per cent across stores serviced by Outback Stores.
In the same period, the proportion of water sold has increased by 131 percent and that of sugar-free drinks has increased by 89 percent.
