Tickets for the Birdsville Big Red Bash are selling fast with organisers reporting record sales.
First day sales are up by 45 per cent on previous years and is expected to sell out by the end of the week.
In a post to social media, organisers reported that "two day early entry passes" had already sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.
Organiser Greg Donovan said he was "stoked" with how the line-up shaped out and was hopeful ticket sales would reflect the "stellar rollcall".
"Despite the ongoing success of the Big Red Bash I'm always a bundle of nerves leading into tickets going on sale," he said.
"The Big Red Bash was always going to be a big year being our 10th Anniversary.
"But we never expected to be setting records given there is economic uncertainty at the moment. It's not only a relief, but also a validation that we're on the right track."
The 2023 edition of the festival will mark its tenth anniversary with a host of iconic Australian acts such as Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus, The Angels and many more set to take the stage.
The stacked line-up will also feature the likes of John Williamson, Pete Murray, Human Nature, Kate Ceberano, The Waifs, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Wendy Matthews, Grace Knight, Jack Jones, Melanie Dyer, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Furnace and the Fundamentals, The Chantoozies and The Big Red Bash Band.
Situated on the edge of the Simpson Desert, the three-day festival will take place from July 4 to 6, and will feature an array of unique outback entertainment from outdoor film screenings to Nutbush world record attempts, comedy, camel rides and scenic helicopter flights.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
