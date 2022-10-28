Work on Katherine's new flood mitigation levee has been completed - but it won't stop the town from going under in a one in 100-year flood.
The flood levee - part of a two-stage plan to better protect Katherine from flooding - runs from the northern side of Knotts Crossing Resort and Caravan Park, near the old Katherine Airstrip, along the eastern side of Katherine town to the Stuart Highway.
It is set to prevent overflows from the Lockheed Drain during a one in 20-year flood, similar to the 2006 event floods.
During a visit to Katherine Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics Eva Lawler, said residents in Katherine North could rest a little easier this wet season now that the suburb's levee is completed.
"The new levee will provide protection for Katherine North residents for a one in 20-year flood," she said, but added that no levee would "ever be 100 per cent flood-proof".
"It will not stop a one in 100-year flood.
"Especially as we're in a La Nina year, people in Katherine need to be prepared for a flood, and we continue to remind residents they should be prepared for extreme events every Wet."
Flood modelling identified that the levee banks and upgraded drainage will provide a reduction in flood impact for smaller flood events.
The levee relies on flood barriers that, while "designed with strength and capability", will need to be shut by a qualified person prior to waters rushing down the river.
Currently only five people have been trained to close the barriers which aim to give Katherine flood protection.
The tender for the second stage of works in Katherine South is anticipated to be released in early 2023.
The stage two levee will run from the Katherine Country Club along the eastern side of South Katherine to the southern tip of South Katherine and aims to prevent overflows from Tindal Creek during the a 20-year, 18-hour, flood event.
Minister Lawler said the $10 million project, jointly funded by the Australian and Northern Territory governments, has been "a long time coming" and she was excited it had been completed by "good Territory company" Black Cat Civil.
