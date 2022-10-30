From the Mayor's desk

Council is having a clean-up of the Katherine Memorial Cemetery. Residents are being asked to tidy up the resting places of their loved ones before Friday November 18.
There are so many areas that are stopping Council's works crew from being able to tidy up and mow the area. Some sites have not been touched in a long time. There is a media release on our website for all the information that you need.
Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day. If you would like to attend please come to the Cenotaph at 10.30am. The ceremony will start at 10.40am. If you are unable to come to the service then you can still be a part of it by having a minute's silence at 11am.
Council's Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on Saturday, December 3.
Council is looking for food stalls and performers for the night. If you are interested please fill out a form on to our website or call our events coordinator on 8972 5500 or send an email to contactus@ktc.nt.gov.au.
You may have noticed in your movements around town that our Council work crew have a new uniform. This is part of Council's goal to build pride in Katherine. Also anyone that would like a copy of our Strategic Plan or our Municipal Plan ,please call into the Civic Centre for one.
And there are a few local businesses taking part in the Darwin International Laksa Festival. 168 Food Bar, New Shanghai Restaurant Regent Court, TD's Smokehouse, The Finch Café, Peakabrew Café and the Coffee Club are competing so go taste their laksa creations and vote through the Darwin International Laksa Festival App.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.