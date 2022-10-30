Katherine Times
From the Mayor's desk

By Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark
October 30 2022 - 5:00am
Council is having a clean-up of the Katherine Memorial Cemetery. Residents are being asked to tidy up the resting places of their loved ones before Friday November 18.

