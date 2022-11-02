Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Remembrance Day
Katherine
A Remembrance Day will be held at the Katherine Cenotaph on November 11 from 10.30am.
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6:45am for registrations.
Christmas Carols
Katherine
Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on December 3. Katherine Town Council is looking for food stalls and performers - call 8972 5500 or send an email to contactus@ktc.nt.gov.au.
Laksa Festival
Katherine
The Laksa Festival Food Tour and Competition is on from October 31 to November 27, across the Top End, with Katherine's 168 Food Bar, New Shanghai Restaurant, Regent Court, TD's Smokehouse, The Finch Cafe and The Coffee Club in Katherine in the running for People's Choice Best Laksa and People's Choice Best Inspired-By Laksa dish. Use the Darwin International Laksa Festival app to vote.
Christmas Market
Mataranka
Mataranka Markets are now over for the season. A Christmas Market will be held on Sunday, December 4 in the airconditioned hall. Contact moira@coodardie.com.au to book a stall.
Skaters wanted
Katherine
The Y has an indoor roller skating program for all ages for quads or blades every Saturday from 9am to 11am.
Clean up
Katherine
Council is having a clean-up of the Katherine Memorial Cemetery. Residents are being asked to tidy up the resting places of their loved ones before Friday November 18.
Pop Rocket
Katherine
Pop Rocket's final day is November 27. Until then opening ours are Thursday to Sunday 6.30am to 1pm and Friday sunset session on November 4, 11 and 15 with Keedi Jade live music.
Film Society
Katherine
On November 3 Katherine Film Society will be hosting a screening of Juniper at Katherine Cinema. Nibbles and wine start at 6:30pm, the movie starts at 7pm. Follow the Film Society on Facebook for more information.
Katherine Prize
Katherine
The Katherine Prize awards night will be held on November 4 at 6pm at Godinymayin.
